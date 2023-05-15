First BanCorp. (FBP) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs FBP

After finishing at $10.72 in the prior trading day, First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) closed at $10.71, down -0.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776011 shares were traded. FBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FBP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

On December 20, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Heffern John A. bought 3,000 shares for $11.61 per share. The transaction valued at 34,827 led to the insider holds 84,895 shares of the business.

Dedrick Tracey A bought 500 shares of FBP for $6,325 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 25,928 shares after completing the transaction at $12.65 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, RIVERA NAYDA, who serves as the EVP and CRO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $15.81 each. As a result, the insider received 316,238 and left with 231,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has reached a high of $16.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 180.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.14M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FBP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FBP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.10% for FBP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $201.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.1M to a low estimate of $196.36M. As of the current estimate, First BanCorp.’s year-ago sales were $196.19M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.62M, a decrease of -1.60% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $208.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.44M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $801.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $817.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $795.29M, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $850.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $869.6M and the low estimate is $825.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.