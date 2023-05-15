FREYR Battery (FREY) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, FREYR Battery’s stock clocked out at $7.37, up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1864605 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FREY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 749.05M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FREY traded 2.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.60M. Insiders hold about 16.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.58M with a Short Ratio of 11.58M, compared to 9.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.29% and a Short% of Float of 9.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7,886.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.