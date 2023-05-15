Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

As of close of business last night, Genworth Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.31, up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $5.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3255750 shares were traded. GNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2016, Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $5.25.

Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Gupta Rohit sold 90,691 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 567,127 led to the insider holds 258,579 shares of the business.

Sheehan Daniel J IV sold 350,000 shares of GNW for $2,188,200 on Feb 14. The EVP, CFO & CIO now owns 782,023 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Sheehan Daniel J IV, who serves as the EVP, CFO & CIO of the company, sold 250,000 shares for $6.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,514,000 and left with 1,132,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. As of this moment, Genworth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNW traded 4.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 492.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 470.59M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.11M with a Short Ratio of 13.11M, compared to 11.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, Genworth Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.51B, up 2.20% from the average estimate.