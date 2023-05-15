Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

As of close of business last night, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s stock clocked out at $12.39, down -2.82% from its previous closing price of $12.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605904 shares were traded. GGAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GGAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGAL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.59B. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GGAL traded 608.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 474.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.03M. Insiders hold about 53.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GGAL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.17M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, GGAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.31 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $336.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $336.69M to a low estimate of $336.69M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s year-ago sales were $741.66M, an estimated decrease of -54.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 82.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.6B and the low estimate is $5.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.