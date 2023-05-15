High and low EPS estimates for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)’s current quarter

The price of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) closed at $4.57 in the last session, up 0.66% from day before closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802609 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAR now has a Market Capitalization of 906.81M. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $5.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6792.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBAR traded on average about 690.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 618.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.24M. Insiders hold about 76.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 627.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 764.65k on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BBAR is 0.04, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BBAR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $205.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.53M to a low estimate of $205.53M. As of the current estimate, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.99M, a decrease of -47.20% over than the figure of -$80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.