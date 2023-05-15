High and low EPS estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)’s current quarter

The price of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) closed at $10.13 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $10.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1740695 shares were traded. OWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OWL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 379.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares for $12.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,445,850 led to the insider holds 43,396,043 shares of the business.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 165,000 shares of OWL for $1,980,000 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 43,515,043 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 254,000 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,989,580 and left with 43,680,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 6.39B. As of this moment, Blue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 422.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OWL traded on average about 3.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 456.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.22M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OWL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.02M with a Short Ratio of 20.02M, compared to 21.23M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OWL is 0.56, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $393.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $399.43M to a low estimate of $385.44M. As of the current estimate, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $327.25M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $415.42M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $424.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $407M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.