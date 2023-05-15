How is Associated Banc-Corp’s (NYSE: ASB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) closed the day trading at $14.71 down -0.54% from the previous closing price of $14.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1935698 shares were traded. ASB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On October 25, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when GERKEN R JAY bought 3,000 shares for $16.07 per share. The transaction valued at 48,207 led to the insider holds 42,036 shares of the business.

Haddad Michael J bought 5,750 shares of ASB for $99,773 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 5,750 shares after completing the transaction at $17.35 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Harmening Andrew J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 4,850 shares for $20.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,789 and bolstered with 287,394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.66B. As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASB traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASB traded about 2.09M shares per day. A total of 149.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 5.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Dividends & Splits

ASB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63. The current Payout Ratio is 32.10% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $337.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $342M to a low estimate of $328.56M. As of the current estimate, Associated Banc-Corp’s year-ago sales were $291.6M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.09M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $347.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.32M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 9.10% from the average estimate.