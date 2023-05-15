I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC).

The closing price of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) was $7.81 for the day, down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $7.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736160 shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ULCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $18 previously.

On May 04, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on February 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Biffle Barry sold 92,700 shares for $8.02 per share. The transaction valued at 743,167 led to the insider holds 574,484 shares of the business.

Biffle Barry sold 58,000 shares of ULCC for $467,120 on May 09. The President & CEO now owns 468,184 shares after completing the transaction at $8.05 per share. On May 08, another insider, Diamond Howard, who serves as the SVP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $8.04 each. As a result, the insider received 562,576 and left with 175,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULCC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 3.95B. As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.39.

Shares Statistics:

ULCC traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ULCC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 3.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $921M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $909M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $996M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.72B and the low estimate is $4.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.