I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in MongoDB Inc. (MDB).

The price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at $263.60 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $264.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1698925 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $269.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $260.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $270 from $230 previously.

On February 17, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $282.

On January 27, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $205.Guggenheim initiated its Neutral rating on January 27, 2023, with a $205 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Pech Cedric sold 15,534 shares for $250.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,883,500 led to the insider holds 37,516 shares of the business.

Porter Mark sold 2,673 shares of MDB for $668,250 on May 09. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 40,336 shares after completing the transaction at $250.00 per share. On May 04, another insider, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $240.00 each. As a result, the insider received 480,000 and left with 1,223,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDB now has a Market Capitalization of 18.46B and an Enterprise Value of 17.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $390.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 224.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 221.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDB traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 3.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $347.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $360.07M to a low estimate of $345.17M. As of the current estimate, MongoDB Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.45M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $361.51M, an increase of 19.10% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.91M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.