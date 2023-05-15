In spite of Kilroy Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:KRC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s stock clocked out at $27.42, down -2.80% from its previous closing price of $28.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043818 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $43.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $39.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 7.46B. As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $62.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRC traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.53% stake in the company. Shares short for KRC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.09M, compared to 6.02M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 7.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.14, KRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 105.40% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $278.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.39M to a low estimate of $274M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $268.58M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.27M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $286.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273.53M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.