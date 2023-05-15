In spite of Revolve Group Inc.’s (NYSE:RVLV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) was $17.47 for the day, down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $17.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 949792 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RVLV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 04, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $27 from $35 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 1.12B. As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $33.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.55.

Shares Statistics:

RVLV traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 128.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RVLV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.52M with a Short Ratio of 11.52M, compared to 9.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.70% and a Short% of Float of 49.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $289.9M to a low estimate of $273.1M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $290.05M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.25M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.5M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.