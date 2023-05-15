In spite of Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RKLB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The price of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) closed at $4.12 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3631487 shares were traded. RKLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RKLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.55.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $3.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Spice Adam C. sold 64,189 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 271,776 led to the insider holds 1,686,168 shares of the business.

Kampani Arjun sold 22,532 shares of RKLB for $95,400 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 568,493 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, GRIFFIN MICHAEL D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,688 shares for $4.12 each. As a result, the insider received 208,835 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKLB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 1.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $7.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5510.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RKLB traded on average about 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 476.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 372.85M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.63M with a Short Ratio of 24.63M, compared to 24.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $65.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.09M to a low estimate of $53.8M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.47M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.39M, an increase of 30.40% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $326.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211M, up 37.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $518.67M and the low estimate is $395M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.