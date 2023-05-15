In the case of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC), what’s next?

After finishing at $8.10 in the prior trading day, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) closed at $8.19, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682195 shares were traded. SVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SVC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares for $5.94 per share. The transaction valued at 17,820 led to the insider holds 38,341 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 6.96B. As of this moment, Service’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 101.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVC has reached a high of $11.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SVC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.75M, compared to 10.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SVC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.59.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $507.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $540.4M to a low estimate of $487.47M. As of the current estimate, Service Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $515.78M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $501.67M, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $557.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $468.61M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.