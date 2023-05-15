In What Direction Will HashiCorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at $31.18 in the last session, down -3.17% from day before closing price of $32.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904461 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On March 06, 2023, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $39.

On February 24, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $34.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Perform rating on February 24, 2023, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,025,880 led to the insider holds 1,596,000 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares of HCP for $1,051,575 on Apr 24. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,634,000 shares after completing the transaction at $27.67 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Dadgar Armon, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer, of the company, sold 38,000 shares for $28.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,093,944 and left with 1,672,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.57B and an Enterprise Value of 4.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $44.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCP traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 5.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $133.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.88M to a low estimate of $132.5M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.9M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.43M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.3M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.89M, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $749.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $770.7M and the low estimate is $725M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.