Inari Medical Inc. (NARI)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The closing price of Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) was $71.00 for the day, up 1.85% from the previous closing price of $69.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594237 shares were traded. NARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NARI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On September 29, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

On September 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $87.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 13, 2022, with a $87 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Hoffman William sold 25,000 shares for $64.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,616,867 led to the insider holds 1,227,540 shares of the business.

Hill, Mitch C. sold 12,750 shares of NARI for $819,432 on Apr 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 179,304 shares after completing the transaction at $64.27 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Hykes Andrew, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $64.29 each. As a result, the insider received 578,610 and left with 552,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NARI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48B and an Enterprise Value of 3.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -204.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NARI has reached a high of $86.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.15.

Shares Statistics:

NARI traded an average of 835.63K shares per day over the past three months and 980.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.93M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NARI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 3.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.5M to a low estimate of $116M. As of the current estimate, Inari Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.74M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.01M, an increase of 33.90% over than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $483.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.47M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.35M and the low estimate is $558.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.