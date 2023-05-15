Invest in Century Aluminum Company (CENX) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) closed at $7.34 up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $7.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1535872 shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Century Aluminum Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on September 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 440,313 led to the insider holds 64,400 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 50,000 shares of CENX for $488,800 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 113,968 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENX now has a Market Capitalization of 701.66M and an Enterprise Value of 1.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $14.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CENX has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 92.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 6.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.85% and a Short% of Float of 17.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $513.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $520.1M to a low estimate of $505M. As of the current estimate, Century Aluminum Company’s year-ago sales were $856.6M, an estimated decrease of -40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $523.9M, a decrease of -18.40% over than the figure of -$40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $537.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $510M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, down -24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.