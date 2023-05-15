Invest in Genpact Limited (G) to keep your portfolio healthy

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) closed the day trading at $36.86 up 2.22% from the previous closing price of $36.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3005472 shares were traded. G stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of G, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $50 from $55 previously.

On February 14, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $51.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $54.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when White Heather sold 12,500 shares for $40.72 per share. The transaction valued at 509,049 led to the insider holds 40,845 shares of the business.

Tyagarajan N. V. sold 50,000 shares of G for $2,061,463 on May 04. The President and CEO now owns 805,509 shares after completing the transaction at $41.23 per share. On May 03, another insider, Tyagarajan N. V., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $43.39 each. As a result, the insider received 2,169,285 and left with 805,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, G now has a Market Capitalization of 8.29B and an Enterprise Value of 9.34B. As of this moment, Genpact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, G has reached a high of $48.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, G traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, G traded about 2.33M shares per day. A total of 183.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.03% stake in the company. Shares short for G as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 644.76k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

G’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.55, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.99 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Genpact Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for G’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.