Investing in H World Group Limited (HTHT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $42.88 in the prior trading day, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) closed at $41.75, down -2.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216161 shares were traded. HTHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HTHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 182.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $34 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTHT now has a Market Capitalization of 16.02B and an Enterprise Value of 21.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 311.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.57M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.14M, compared to 8.89M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HTHT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.21 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $633.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $635.6M to a low estimate of $631.83M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $372.52M, an estimated increase of 70.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $715.51M, an increase of 52.30% less than the figure of $70.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $730.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702.48M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.