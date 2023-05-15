Investing in Under Armour Inc. (UA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed the day trading at $6.99 down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $7.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6029246 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UA, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.55B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UA traded about 3.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UA traded about 4.3M shares per day. A total of 220.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.68M. Insiders hold about 16.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.75% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.16M with a Short Ratio of 8.16M, compared to 8.52M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.