Is this a Prime Time To acquire KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) stock

After finishing at $48.61 in the prior trading day, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) closed at $48.49, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2529376 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $60.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares for $38.83 per share. The transaction valued at 295,108,000 led to the insider holds 37 shares of the business.

Sorkin David sold 40,000 shares of KKR for $2,217,648 on Mar 02. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 1,434,144 shares after completing the transaction at $55.44 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 32,842,183 shares for $9.41 each. As a result, the insider received 309,012,100 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KKR now has a Market Capitalization of 44.17B and an Enterprise Value of 76.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $60.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 862.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.12M, compared to 9.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.51. EPS for the following year is $4.79, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.18 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, KKR & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated decrease of -27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.83B, down -12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.26B and the low estimate is $6.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.