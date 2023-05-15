Is Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650804 shares were traded. VGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vector Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $16 from $12 previously.

On November 15, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $17.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on November 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when LEBOW BENNETT S sold 117,474 shares for $12.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,420,449 led to the insider holds 347,304 shares of the business.

BERNSTEIN RONALD J sold 7,400 shares of VGR for $103,415 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 25,630 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, BERNSTEIN RONALD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,600 shares for $14.15 each. As a result, the insider received 65,099 and left with 33,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B and an Enterprise Value of 3.05B. As of this moment, Vector’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VGR has reached a high of $14.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VGR has traded an average of 893.79K shares per day and 707.67k over the past ten days. A total of 152.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.04M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VGR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VGR is 0.80, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.58. The current Payout Ratio is 79.50% for VGR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 15, 2019 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $408.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $408.2M to a low estimate of $408.2M. As of the current estimate, Vector Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $249.32M, an estimated increase of 63.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $402.1M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $63.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $402.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.