It’s a good day to be an Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Everi Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.45, down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $14.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011142 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Lucchese David sold 38,398 shares for $18.61 per share. The transaction valued at 714,587 led to the insider holds 167,287 shares of the business.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 6,000 shares of EVRI for $111,480 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 61,572 shares after completing the transaction at $18.58 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, VALLI TODD A., who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, sold 5,235 shares for $18.58 each. As a result, the insider received 97,266 and left with 38,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVRI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $21.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVRI traded 779.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.65M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $207.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.7M to a low estimate of $195.19M. As of the current estimate, Everi Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.22M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.37M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $221.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.29M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $857.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $842.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.52M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $880.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $905M and the low estimate is $849.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.