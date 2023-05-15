It’s a good day to be an SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shareholder

The price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at $301.85 in the last session, up 1.96% from day before closing price of $296.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181310 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $315.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $296.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEDG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 442.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $375 from $305 previously.

On April 13, 2023, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $418.

On April 05, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $351.Janney initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2023, with a $351 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Adest Meir sold 2,500 shares for $300.86 per share. The transaction valued at 752,145 led to the insider holds 131,677 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 2,500 shares of SEDG for $769,522 on Apr 03. The Chief Product Officer now owns 134,177 shares after completing the transaction at $307.81 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $316.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,582,841 and left with 139,068 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEDG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.53B and an Enterprise Value of 16.11B. As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 296.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 289.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEDG traded on average about 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 2.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.89 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.4 and $8.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.83. EPS for the following year is $12.8, with 21 analysts recommending between $16.11 and $10.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $993.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $930.8M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $727.77M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 27.50% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $971M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.