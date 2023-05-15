It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Chegg Inc. (CHGG) stock

The price of Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) closed at $9.71 in the last session, up 2.53% from day before closing price of $9.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3424190 shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHGG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $11 from $25 previously.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Schultz Nathan J. sold 7,007 shares for $16.10 per share. The transaction valued at 112,801 led to the insider holds 235,626 shares of the business.

Lem Esther sold 5,700 shares of CHGG for $96,128 on Mar 06. The CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER now owns 171,300 shares after completing the transaction at $16.86 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Schultz Nathan J., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,041 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 63,204 and left with 224,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHGG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.86B. As of this moment, Chegg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $30.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHGG traded on average about 4.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.63M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.27M with a Short Ratio of 10.27M, compared to 10.87M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.58% and a Short% of Float of 11.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $176.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.3M to a low estimate of $175.46M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.72M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.37M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.91M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $735.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $671.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.9M, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $709.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $792M and the low estimate is $636.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.