It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) stock

As of close of business last night, Rover Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.66, down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $4.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681635 shares were traded. ROVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROVR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5.50 previously.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.50.

On July 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on July 07, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when TURNER BRENTON R. sold 30,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,129 led to the insider holds 1,108,630 shares of the business.

EASTERLY AARON sold 30,117 shares of ROVR for $135,526 on Dec 09. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 3,297,247 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, TURNER BRENTON R., who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 19,421 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 87,394 and left with 1,080,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROVR now has a Market Capitalization of 860.46M and an Enterprise Value of 635.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -129.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROVR has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1338.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROVR traded 479.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 972.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.04M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROVR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $52.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.65M to a low estimate of $51.4M. As of the current estimate, Rover Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.37M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.03M, an increase of 27.20% over than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $214.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.01M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.19M and the low estimate is $244.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.