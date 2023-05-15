JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Shares Decline by -0.35% to Close at $14.16

The closing price of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) was $14.16 for the day, down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $14.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575892 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JELD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 77,000 shares for $12.32 per share. The transaction valued at 948,340 led to the insider holds 310,600 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of JELD for $249,604 on Mar 14. The 10% Owner now owns 233,600 shares after completing the transaction at $12.48 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management , who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 30,900 shares for $12.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 378,534 and bolstered with 1,103,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JELD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $19.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.44.

Shares Statistics:

JELD traded an average of 520.19K shares per day over the past three months and 607.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 2.09M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, a decrease of -10.70% over than the figure of -$13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $989.55M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.13B, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.04B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.