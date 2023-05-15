Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s stock clocked out at $81.61, up 0.82% from its previous closing price of $80.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3263696 shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LSCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold 40,000 shares for $82.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,299,612 led to the insider holds 790,766 shares of the business.

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold 40,000 shares of LSCC for $3,345,160 on May 08. The President, CEO now owns 830,766 shares after completing the transaction at $83.63 per share. On May 08, another insider, RICHARDSON DAVID JEFFREY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,000 shares for $84.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,853,016 and left with 29,567 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSCC now has a Market Capitalization of 11.23B and an Enterprise Value of 11.24B. As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $96.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LSCC traded 1.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.74% stake in the company. Shares short for LSCC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 5.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $188.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.6M to a low estimate of $187M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $161.37M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.14M, an increase of 15.60% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $775.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $743.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.36M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $858.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892.64M and the low estimate is $832.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.