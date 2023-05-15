MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) closed at $4.23 in the last session, down -0.24% from day before closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3962454 shares were traded. MNKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1810.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNKD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 14, 2021, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $2.50.

On October 25, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 25, 2019, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,000 led to the insider holds 2,020,128 shares of the business.

Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares of MNKD for $41,287 on Apr 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,030,128 shares after completing the transaction at $4.13 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Castagna Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $5.27 each. As a result, the insider received 52,748 and left with 2,040,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2280.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNKD traded on average about 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 263.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.92M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 37.67M with a Short Ratio of 37.67M, compared to 39.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.26% and a Short% of Float of 14.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $42.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.94M to a low estimate of $39.7M. As of the current estimate, MannKind Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.89M, an estimated increase of 125.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.54M, an increase of 82.70% less than the figure of $125.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.77M, up 75.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.63M and the low estimate is $216.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.