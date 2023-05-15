Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed at $49.49 in the last session, up 2.85% from day before closing price of $48.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 971800 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $121 to $53.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Cherrington Julie M sold 2,546 shares for $44.66 per share. The transaction valued at 113,704 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Meek David D. sold 3,179 shares of MRTX for $134,715 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 61,792 shares after completing the transaction at $42.38 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Christensen Jamie, who serves as the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,245 shares for $42.38 each. As a result, the insider received 95,142 and left with 97,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 147.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 100.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $101.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRTX traded on average about 997.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 919.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.11M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MRTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 9.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.66% and a Short% of Float of 15.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.97 and a low estimate of -$3.51, while EPS last year was -$3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.1, with high estimates of -$2.31 and low estimates of -$3.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.58 and -$14.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.65. EPS for the following year is -$10.52, with 17 analysts recommending between -$3.96 and -$14.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.61M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.36M, an estimated increase of 140.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.59M, an increase of 1,216.70% over than the figure of $140.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.23M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44M, up 441.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $226.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329M and the low estimate is $154.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 236.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.