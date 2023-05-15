MP Materials Corp. (MP) Decline -1.89% in Day Trading, Closes at $21.31

The closing price of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) was $21.31 for the day, down -1.89% from the previous closing price of $21.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1533058 shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Gold Daniel Allen sold 53,702 shares for $31.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,698,057 led to the insider holds 1,120,014 shares of the business.

QVT Financial LP sold 53,702 shares of MP for $1,698,057 on Dec 14. The Director by Deputization now owns 1,120,014 shares after completing the transaction at $31.62 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, QVT Financial LP, who serves as the Director by Deputization of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $31.75 each. As a result, the insider received 3,175,000 and left with 1,124,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.67B and an Enterprise Value of 3.17B. As of this moment, MP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.15.

Shares Statistics:

MP traded an average of 2.42M shares per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 13.61M, compared to 12.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 15.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.92M to a low estimate of $56.29M. As of the current estimate, MP Materials Corp.’s year-ago sales were $143.56M, an estimated decrease of -46.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.06M, a decrease of -16.90% over than the figure of -$46.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.85M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $372.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.51M, down -29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $622.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $894.21M and the low estimate is $495.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.