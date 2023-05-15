Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

After finishing at $18.68 in the prior trading day, Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) closed at $18.24, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714712 shares were traded. NOMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $20.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.UBS initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOMD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.28B and an Enterprise Value of 5.24B. As of this moment, Nomad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOMD has reached a high of $21.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 600.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 667.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.45M. Insiders hold about 16.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NOMD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.93M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $808.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $819.18M to a low estimate of $792.6M. As of the current estimate, Nomad Foods Limited’s year-ago sales were $710.35M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $839.7M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $854.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $821.15M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.