Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

As of close of business last night, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s stock clocked out at $3.56, down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $3.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1615530 shares were traded. NAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5350.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAT now has a Market Capitalization of 726.61M and an Enterprise Value of 973.07M. As of this moment, Nordic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2951.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NAT traded 3.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.06M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 6.09M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.25, NAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.53. The current Payout Ratio is 160.40% for NAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1008:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $80.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.7M to a low estimate of $75.4M. As of the current estimate, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.52M, an estimated increase of 415.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.14M, an increase of 90.30% less than the figure of $415.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $322M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $249.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.82M, up 70.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $297.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405M and the low estimate is $205.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.