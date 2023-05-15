NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 843669 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Murgo Rudy sold 647 shares for $7.71 per share. The transaction valued at 4,988 led to the insider holds 7,302 shares of the business.

Temple Robert K sold 18,820 shares of SMR for $150,146 on May 08. The General Counsel now owns 2,001 shares after completing the transaction at $7.98 per share. On May 05, another insider, Temple Robert K, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 13,859 shares for $7.93 each. As a result, the insider received 109,860 and left with 20,821 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 614.27M and an Enterprise Value of 348.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMR traded on average about 546.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 778.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.63M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 5.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.67M to a low estimate of $14.67M. As of the current estimate, NuScale Power Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.17M, an estimated increase of 73.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.8M, up 752.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 148.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.