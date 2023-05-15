Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) expected to report EPS of $3.41 for the current quarter

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) closed the day trading at $59.89 down -3.00% from the previous closing price of $61.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8573583 shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 10, 2023, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $90.

TD Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 08, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $91.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTR now has a Market Capitalization of 35.93B and an Enterprise Value of 46.96B. As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $104.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTR traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTR traded about 3.7M shares per day. A total of 501.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 494.85M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 10.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

NTR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.83, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17. The current Payout Ratio is 11.40% for NTR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.87 and a low estimate of $2.86, while EPS last year was $5.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.34 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.13. EPS for the following year is $7.2, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $11.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.81B to a low estimate of $10.76B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $14.29B, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.45B, a decrease of -21.30% less than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.85B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.88B, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.2B and the low estimate is $26.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.