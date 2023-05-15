Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock Price Peaks at $12.27 During Trading

The closing price of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) was $12.21 for the day, up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $12.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1920777 shares were traded. ONB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 13, 2022, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Moran John V bought 2,500 shares for $19.85 per share. The transaction valued at 49,625 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Ryan James C III bought 8,200 shares of ONB for $100,203 on May 04. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 625,066 shares after completing the transaction at $12.22 per share. On May 01, another insider, Hayley Kathryn, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $13.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,050 and bolstered with 33,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85B. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has reached a high of $20.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.90.

Shares Statistics:

ONB traded an average of 2.36M shares per day over the past three months and 2.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ONB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 8.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, ONB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 27.80% for ONB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $459.5M to a low estimate of $447M. As of the current estimate, Old National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $426.54M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $450.22M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $442.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.