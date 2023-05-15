Olo Inc. (OLO) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) was $7.10 for the day, down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $7.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533695 shares were traded. OLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On August 12, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Glass Noah H. sold 8,918 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 69,537 led to the insider holds 310,880 shares of the business.

Benevides Peter J. sold 8,580 shares of OLO for $66,881 on Mar 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 353,004 shares after completing the transaction at $7.79 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Panama Diego, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,820 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 21,985 and left with 677,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 891.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has reached a high of $14.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92.

Shares Statistics:

OLO traded an average of 833.76K shares per day over the past three months and 800.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.37M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OLO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.52M with a Short Ratio of 11.52M, compared to 11.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 14.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.3M to a low estimate of $52.2M. As of the current estimate, Olo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.6M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.57M, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $214M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $216.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.4M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260M and the low estimate is $251.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.