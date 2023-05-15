Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) closed the day trading at $17.89 down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $18.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670051 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PPBI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $41 previously.

On January 25, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $45.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Scott Sherri V. sold 1,600 shares for $18.51 per share. The transaction valued at 29,616 led to the insider holds 20,440 shares of the business.

Scott Sherri V. sold 600 shares of PPBI for $18,810 on Mar 06. The Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. now owns 11,856 shares after completing the transaction at $31.35 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, WILCOX EDWARD EARL, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $33.38 each. As a result, the insider received 634,220 and left with 153,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPBI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B. As of this moment, Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPBI has reached a high of $37.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PPBI traded about 719.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PPBI traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 93.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PPBI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 1.98M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

PPBI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 1.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.38%. The current Payout Ratio is 44.90% for PPBI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.51 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $162.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $166M to a low estimate of $154M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.76M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.41M, a decrease of -9.20% less than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $666.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $651.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $657.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $697.11M, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700.4M and the low estimate is $632M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.