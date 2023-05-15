Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The closing price of Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) was $21.18 for the day, up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $21.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698435 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PYCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 144.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $28.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Geene Alice L sold 1,267 shares for $23.92 per share. The transaction valued at 30,307 led to the insider holds 55,441 shares of the business.

Corr Jonathan sold 1,509 shares of PYCR for $37,438 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 22,817 shares after completing the transaction at $24.81 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, MILLER SCOTT DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,630 and bolstered with 182,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYCR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.27B and an Enterprise Value of 4.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 685.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $34.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.76.

Shares Statistics:

PYCR traded an average of 487.18K shares per day over the past three months and 820.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PYCR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 9.30M, compared to 9.93M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 16.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.01M to a low estimate of $135.97M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.99M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.87M, an increase of 27.80% over than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $168.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.15M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $548.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.39M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $647.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.9M and the low estimate is $633.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.