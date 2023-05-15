PCTY (Paylocity Holding Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $165.20 in the prior trading day, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) closed at $163.30, down -1.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716518 shares were traded. PCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCTY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $250.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $294.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $294 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Rost Nicholas sold 284 shares for $172.13 per share. The transaction valued at 48,885 led to the insider holds 4,017 shares of the business.

Glenn Ryan sold 1,250 shares of PCTY for $221,825 on Mar 15. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 21,651 shares after completing the transaction at $177.46 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Sarowitz Steven I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,689 shares for $187.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,132,506 and left with 10,309,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCTY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.67B and an Enterprise Value of 9.50B. As of this moment, Paylocity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 185.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 504.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 756.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.82M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.97. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.93 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $301.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.9M to a low estimate of $300.7M. As of the current estimate, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.95M, an estimated increase of 31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.15M, an increase of 32.20% over than the figure of $31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.2M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.65M, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.