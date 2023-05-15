Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) was $22.58 for the day, up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $22.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2721795 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $25 previously.

On October 29, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $16.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares for $28.40 per share. The transaction valued at 7,307,206 led to the insider holds 21,109,807 shares of the business.

Spurbeck Mark sold 21,070 shares of BTU for $545,292 on Feb 24. The EVP and CFO now owns 67,108 shares after completing the transaction at $25.88 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Jarboe Scott T., who serves as the CAO and Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 11,573 shares for $25.88 each. As a result, the insider received 299,509 and left with 62,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. As of this moment, Peabody’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTU has reached a high of $32.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.72.

Shares Statistics:

BTU traded an average of 3.88M shares per day over the past three months and 2.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.42M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BTU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.05M with a Short Ratio of 18.05M, compared to 17.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 14.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BTU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.1 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $2.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $5.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.29. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 5 analysts recommending between $5 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Peabody Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, a decrease of -1.90% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.52B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.