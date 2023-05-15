Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Decline -2.82% in Day Trading, Closes at $33.11

As of close of business last night, Perion Network Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $33.11, down -2.82% from its previous closing price of $34.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537349 shares were traded. PERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PERI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on December 13, 2021, with a $31 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PERI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. As of this moment, Perion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PERI has reached a high of $42.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PERI traded 743.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 803.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.84M. Insiders hold about 36.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PERI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 494.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 678.13k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PERI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 26, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $169.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.62M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, Perion Network Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $146.66M, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.23M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $187.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $737M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $730.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $733.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.3M, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $837.6M and the low estimate is $803.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.