Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Stock Closes down -2.38% on Friday Trading

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) closed the day trading at $27.03 down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $27.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652152 shares were traded. TLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TLK, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLK now has a Market Capitalization of 28.64B and an Enterprise Value of 30.64B. As of this moment, Perusahaan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLK has reached a high of $31.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TLK traded about 218.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TLK traded about 235.98k shares per day. A total of 990.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 990.62M. Shares short for TLK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.46M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

TLK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 0.00 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.