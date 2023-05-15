Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

The price of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) closed at $6.36 in the last session, down -2.15% from day before closing price of $6.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796401 shares were traded. PDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Swope Jeffrey L. bought 70,000 shares for $7.16 per share. The transaction valued at 501,473 led to the insider holds 197,518 shares of the business.

BARRETT KELLY HEFNER bought 10,000 shares of PDM for $70,544 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 45,762 shares after completing the transaction at $7.05 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Taysom Dale H., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $6.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,975 and bolstered with 41,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDM now has a Market Capitalization of 797.50M and an Enterprise Value of 2.76B. As of this moment, Piedmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has reached a high of $15.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDM traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PDM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 4.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PDM is 0.84, which was 0.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38. The current Payout Ratio is 121.20% for PDM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $144.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146M to a low estimate of $143.53M. As of the current estimate, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.31M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.4M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.81M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $579.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $563.8M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $564.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $571.2M and the low estimate is $558M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.