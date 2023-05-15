PKI (Revvity Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Revvity Inc. (NYSE: PKI) closed at $116.30 down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $118.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063324 shares were traded. PKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Revvity Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $170.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $192 to $164.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Okun Andrew sold 2,435 shares for $136.51 per share. The transaction valued at 332,391 led to the insider holds 4,356 shares of the business.

Okun Andrew sold 3,146 shares of PKI for $425,622 on Apr 12. The insider now owns 6,135 shares after completing the transaction at $135.29 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Okun Andrew, sold 1,851 shares for $135.01 each. As a result, the insider received 249,904 and left with 8,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PKI now has a Market Capitalization of 16.96B and an Enterprise Value of 21.10B. As of this moment, Revvity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKI has reached a high of $170.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PKI has traded an average of 848.64K shares per day and 908.36k over the past ten days. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PKI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 3.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PKI is 0.28, from 0.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.25. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for PKI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $4.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $5.87, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.12 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $763.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Revvity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated decrease of -37.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $724.43M, a decrease of -28.50% over than the figure of -$37.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, down -33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.