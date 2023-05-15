PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) was $4.53 for the day, up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620522 shares were traded. MYPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MYPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 10, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

On February 22, 2023, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on February 22, 2023, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Peterson Scott Edward sold 25,000 shares for $4.53 per share. The transaction valued at 113,125 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Peterson Scott Edward sold 50,257 shares of MYPS for $201,028 on Oct 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Peterson Scott Edward, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 18,274 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 73,096 and left with 125,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYPS now has a Market Capitalization of 543.97M and an Enterprise Value of 426.20M. As of this moment, PLAYSTUDIOS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 151.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 188.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYPS has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9773.

Shares Statistics:

MYPS traded an average of 289.33K shares per day over the past three months and 403.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MYPS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 936.22k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.12M to a low estimate of $74.09M. As of the current estimate, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.35M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.38M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.68M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $290.31M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.1M and the low estimate is $317.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.