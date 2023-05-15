ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.13

After finishing at $2.01 in the prior trading day, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) closed at $1.94, down -3.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590037 shares were traded. PRQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRQR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JMP Securities on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $1.50 previously.

On December 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.80 to $5.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $1.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRQR now has a Market Capitalization of 174.56M and an Enterprise Value of 95.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8615.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 910.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 449.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.46M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRQR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.98M and the low estimate is $5.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.