RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Records -4.66% Price decrease in Friday Trading

As of close of business last night, RingCentral Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.40, down -4.66% from its previous closing price of $28.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2699817 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $45 from $40 previously.

On May 11, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $37.

On March 24, 2023, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2023, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Marlow John H sold 7,823 shares for $34.23 per share. The transaction valued at 267,767 led to the insider holds 185,260 shares of the business.

Katibeh Mohammed sold 7,454 shares of RNG for $266,369 on Feb 22. The President and COO now owns 110,248 shares after completing the transaction at $35.73 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Agarwal Vaibhav, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,150 shares for $35.72 each. As a result, the insider received 112,524 and left with 90,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.80B and an Enterprise Value of 4.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $69.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RNG traded 2.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $536.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $539M to a low estimate of $535M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.9M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.58M, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $558.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.