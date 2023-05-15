Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Stock Price Peaks at $308.09 During Trading

The price of Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) closed at $296.20 in the last session, down -2.14% from day before closing price of $302.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772654 shares were traded. SWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $308.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $295.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWAV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $240.

On December 16, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $285.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $300 to $235.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when PUCKETT DAN sold 2,050 shares for $291.95 per share. The transaction valued at 598,498 led to the insider holds 29,398 shares of the business.

Toyloy Sara sold 235 shares of SWAV for $69,626 on May 11. The Director now owns 3,037 shares after completing the transaction at $296.28 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Zacharias Isaac, who serves as the President, CCO of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $289.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,156,000 and left with 69,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWAV now has a Market Capitalization of 10.58B and an Enterprise Value of 10.34B. As of this moment, Shockwave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWAV has reached a high of $320.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 241.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 242.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWAV traded on average about 597.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 802.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.72M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SWAV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.59M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $4.85, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.59 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $172.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.7M to a low estimate of $160.9M. As of the current estimate, Shockwave Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.75M, an estimated increase of 42.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.01M, an increase of 45.20% over than the figure of $42.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.73M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $728.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $668.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $709.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $489.73M, up 44.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $887.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $924.3M and the low estimate is $831.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.