Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $7.86 in the prior trading day, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) closed at $7.84, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3562758 shares were traded. SBSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBSW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On November 23, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBSW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.92B and an Enterprise Value of 5.76B. As of this moment, Sibanye’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has reached a high of $13.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 707.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.93M. Shares short for SBSW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 11.01M, compared to 15.03M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBSW’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.60, compared to 0.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 33.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.79%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBSW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2B and the low estimate is $7.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.