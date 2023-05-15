Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $36.92 in the prior trading day, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed at $36.56, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508533 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SILK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Rogers Erica J. sold 3,000 shares for $35.51 per share. The transaction valued at 106,530 led to the insider holds 269,132 shares of the business.

Davis Andrew S. sold 6,753 shares of SILK for $300,593 on May 01. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 115,683 shares after completing the transaction at $44.51 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $41.91 each. As a result, the insider received 209,550 and left with 144,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $58.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 593.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 632.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.13M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SILK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 3.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.31, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $43.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.71M to a low estimate of $43M. As of the current estimate, Silk Road Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.17M, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.13M, an increase of 37.70% over than the figure of $30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.64M, up 29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230.4M and the low estimate is $213M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.